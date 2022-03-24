Baker Boyer National Bank Acquires New Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.73.

ED stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.41. 1,461,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,061. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,622 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

