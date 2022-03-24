Baker Boyer National Bank Buys Shares of 4,175 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.92. 3,863,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,346,125. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $88.83 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.42.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

