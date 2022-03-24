Baker Boyer National Bank Invests $642,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.67.

CMI stock traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $209.24. 795,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,605. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.50 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

