Baker Boyer National Bank Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after acquiring an additional 366,036 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,980,000 after acquiring an additional 120,239 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.08.
ITW stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.69. 945,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,336. The company has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.79 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.49.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
