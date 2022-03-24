Baker Boyer National Bank Makes New Investment in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMI traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.97. 71,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,281. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.24. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $963.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

