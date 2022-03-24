Baker Boyer National Bank Purchases Shares of 10,182 Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 678,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,320,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVE traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,413,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,667,370. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Cenovus Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

CVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

