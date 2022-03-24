Baker Boyer National Bank Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 69,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,605,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,612. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $55.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.26.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.