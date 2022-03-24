Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.110-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.82 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.090 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.07.

BAND traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.29. The stock had a trading volume of 31,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,536. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.67. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $763.55 million, a PE ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill bought 3,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629 and have sold 2,107 shares worth $133,239. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 103.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after buying an additional 148,866 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,067,000 after buying an additional 81,542 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after buying an additional 33,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,654,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

