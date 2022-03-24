Bank of America Downgrades LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Underperform

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $108.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $107.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.
Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $104.19 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
