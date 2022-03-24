Bank of America Downgrades LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Underperform

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $108.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $107.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $104.19 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

