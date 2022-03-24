Bank of America Downgrades Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) to Underperform

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.50. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

VNTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.03.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $198.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.79. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Venator Materials ( NYSE:VNTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.27 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,096,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 95.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 525,631 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 3,358.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 415,963 shares during the period.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

