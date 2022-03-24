Barclays Cuts Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Price Target to $26.00

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $56.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.25.

VOR stock opened at $7.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $282.28 million and a PE ratio of -3.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08. Vor Biopharma has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $43.65.

Vor Biopharma ( NYSE:VOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. Research analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 100.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vor Biopharma by 143.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vor Biopharma by 299.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Vor Biopharma by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 306,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Vor Biopharma by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

