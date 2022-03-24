Barclays Lowers Wise (LON:WISE) Price Target to GBX 745

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 895 ($11.78) to GBX 745 ($9.81) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.56% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of WISE stock opened at GBX 541.60 ($7.13) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.61. Wise has a twelve month low of GBX 420.20 ($5.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,176.50 ($15.49). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 563.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 762.54.
Wise Company Profile (Get Rating)
