BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $259.04

Shares of BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 259.04 ($3.41) and traded as high as GBX 315.93 ($4.16). BBA Aviation shares last traded at GBX 314.80 ($4.14), with a volume of 4,341,842 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 314.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 259.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
BBA Aviation Company Profile (LON:BBA)
