BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Argus

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins increased their price objective on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut BCE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.64.

BCE stock opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BCE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in BCE by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in BCE by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in BCE by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

