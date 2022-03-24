Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a £100 ($131.65) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a £105 ($138.23) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($91.50) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a £115 ($151.40) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £105 ($138.23) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,728.46 ($128.07).

AZN stock opened at GBX 9,730 ($128.09) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,886.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,723.33. The stock has a market cap of £150.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,595.08. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 7,045 ($92.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,725 ($128.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 145.30 ($1.91) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

