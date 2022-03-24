Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 500 ($6.58) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on POLY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.46) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a suspended rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.72) to GBX 1,400 ($18.43) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.43) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.09) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polymetal International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,195 ($15.73).

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Shares of Polymetal International stock opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.81) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £651.24 million and a PE ratio of 0.96. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of GBX 92.02 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,737 ($22.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 747.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,130.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 15.06%. This is a boost from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.45. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.92%.

Polymetal International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.