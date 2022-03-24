Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€75.00” Price Target for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP)

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

COP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($77.47) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($85.71) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($97.80) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($85.71) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($95.60) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €80.79 ($88.78).

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR:COP opened at €52.25 ($57.42) on Monday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €44.40 ($48.79) and a 12-month high of €82.80 ($90.99). The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 39.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of €53.51 and a 200-day moving average of €65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.15.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.