BEST (NYSE:BEST) Trading Down 0.7%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.75. 2,678,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,933,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of $269.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BEST by 3.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,965,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after buying an additional 387,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in BEST by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 108,574 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BEST in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BEST by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 105,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BEST by 823.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,035,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 923,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.78% of the company’s stock.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform BEST Cloud enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

