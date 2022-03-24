Bfsg LLC Buys 1,694 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,026 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,697,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,305,000 after acquiring an additional 162,991 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,534,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,657,000 after acquiring an additional 239,530 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,324,000 after acquiring an additional 729,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,682,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,497,000 after acquiring an additional 171,639 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $36.47 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

