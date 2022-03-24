Bfsg LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

FNF opened at $49.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.61 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.