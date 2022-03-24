Bfsg LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $409.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $404.40 and a 200-day moving average of $414.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $354.14 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

