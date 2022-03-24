Bfsg LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,081.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the period.

SCHM stock opened at $75.08 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.75.

