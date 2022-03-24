Bfsg LLC Has $4.67 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $30,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

NYSE:PFE opened at $52.19 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

