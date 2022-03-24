BIOLASE’s (BIOL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for BIOLASE’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BIOL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.75.

BIOLASE stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.40. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.03.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 59.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that BIOLASE will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

