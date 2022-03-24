BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP George Eric Davis Sells 6,129 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $498,226.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BMRN traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $80.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,283. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31,341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 213,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,742,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,714,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

