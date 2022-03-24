BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP George Eric Davis Sells 6,129 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $498,226.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
BMRN traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $80.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,283. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
