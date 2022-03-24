Bismuth (BIS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $359.00

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.0857 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 36.4% against the dollar. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $359.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003342 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003229 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

