Bitcoin Atom Price Reaches $0.0428 on Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0428 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $788,195.23 and $639.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

