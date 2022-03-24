Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $27.00

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $229,399.47 and approximately $27.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011819 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.29 or 0.00245955 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000079 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

