BitCore Price Tops $0.0860 on Major Exchanges (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0860 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $117,535.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,957.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.02 or 0.07095368 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.06 or 0.00284150 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.09 or 0.00828937 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00101255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013839 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $201.94 or 0.00470098 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.17 or 0.00421746 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

