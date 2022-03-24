BlackBerry (BB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BB opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.36. BlackBerry has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $20.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,690,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,661,000 after purchasing an additional 288,734 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 20.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 242,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 40,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 103,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 68,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

