BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) will announce $119.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.00 million. BlackLine posted sales of $98.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year sales of $522.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $522.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $629.13 million, with estimates ranging from $609.70 million to $642.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BlackLine.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BL shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $73.66. 591,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 0.91. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

BlackLine Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackLine (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.