BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has raised its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE MYJ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,474. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
