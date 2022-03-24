BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has raised its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MYJ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,474. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. 5.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

