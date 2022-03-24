Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.61. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Blackstone Secured Lending Fund..
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.57 million.
NYSE:BXSL traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $28.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,589. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.15. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $38.32.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXSL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $851,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
