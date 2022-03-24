Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Given a C$0.22 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON – Get Rating) received a C$0.22 target price from investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MOON stock opened at C$0.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$4.44 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. Blue Moon Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.62.

About Blue Moon Metals

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It principally holds a 100% owned interest in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which consists of two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

