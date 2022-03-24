Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Given a C$0.22 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON – Get Rating) received a C$0.22 target price from investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of MOON stock opened at C$0.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$4.44 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. Blue Moon Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.62.
About Blue Moon Metals (Get Rating)
