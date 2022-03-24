BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,197 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 12.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,317,000 after acquiring an additional 216,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Clorox by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,155,000 after acquiring an additional 225,100 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,957,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Clorox by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox stock opened at $135.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.24, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.68 and its 200-day moving average is $161.94. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $196.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. Barclays lowered their target price on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $152.13.

Clorox Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.