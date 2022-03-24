Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bogota Financial Corp. is the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank. It offers saving accounts, checking accounts, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment and other financial services. Bogota Financial Corp. is based in NJ, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bogota Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of BSBK remained flat at $$10.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,751. Bogota Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 25.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bogota Financial will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Masterson acquired 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $33,647.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in Bogota Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,174,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bogota Financial during the second quarter worth $541,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bogota Financial by 49.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bogota Financial during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bogota Financial by 923.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bogota Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

