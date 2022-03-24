Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $17.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Booking in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $17.60 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $18.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2,900.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BKNG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,724.52.

Booking stock opened at $2,159.75 on Thursday. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,325.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,358.67.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $943,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in Booking by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,778,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Booking by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

