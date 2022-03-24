Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Hits $1.17 on Major Exchanges

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $85.17 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 45.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.39 or 0.00297498 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011168 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005146 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00035890 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.07 or 0.00703084 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,991,818 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

