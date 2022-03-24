Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bouygues SA is a diversified industrial group. The company’s business sectors of activity consists of Construction includes building & civil works and energies & services, Immobilier includes property development and Colas, Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom and Media, with TF1. Bouygues SA is based in Paris, France. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bouygues from €44.00 ($48.35) to €43.00 ($47.25) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bouygues from €47.00 ($51.65) to €48.00 ($52.75) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bouygues from €35.00 ($38.46) to €36.00 ($39.56) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bouygues has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Shares of BOUYF opened at $35.01 on Monday. Bouygues has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $43.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average of $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $11.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

