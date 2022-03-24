BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Receives $15.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.58 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of BP Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.11. BP Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. This is an increase from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 99.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 36.4% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,085,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,813,000 after buying an additional 525,601 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $2,126,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,261,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

