Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,670,000 after purchasing an additional 67,090 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 543.6% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,912,000 after purchasing an additional 162,551 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 276,448 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded down $7.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.18. 2,312,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,084,517. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $358.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Wedbush reduced their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

