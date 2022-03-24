Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILCB. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $45,813,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $19,750,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,620,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $13,752,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,350,000.
ILCB traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $61.84. 14,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,111. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $54.29 and a 12 month high of $67.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average is $63.23.
