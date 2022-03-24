Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Takes $285,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPIP. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 49,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,608,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,086,000 after purchasing an additional 154,829 shares during the period. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,621. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06.

