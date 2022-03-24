Breedon Group plc (BREE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.10 on May 20th

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BREE opened at GBX 83 ($1.09) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Breedon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 74.60 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 113.92 ($1.50). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 93.13.

Get Breedon Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BREE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.58) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Breedon Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 115.25 ($1.52).

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.