Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.27) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.80% from the stock’s previous close.

BRW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.66) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.66) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.27) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($4.99) to GBX 425 ($5.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 417 ($5.49).

Shares of LON:BRW traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 313 ($4.12). 551,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,789. The firm has a market capitalization of £950.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10. Brewin Dolphin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250.50 ($3.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 412 ($5.42). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 310.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 350.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25.

In other news, insider Joanna Hall acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.50) per share, for a total transaction of £4,959 ($6,528.44). Also, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.94), for a total value of £62,565 ($82,365.72). Insiders have acquired 3,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,376 over the last ninety days.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

