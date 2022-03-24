Brewster Financial Planning LLC Invests $13.62 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Brewster Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 155,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,622,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 12.4% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brewster Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.90. 2,238,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,865. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.58 and a 12 month high of $91.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

