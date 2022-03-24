Brian A. Tilzer Sells 2,750 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $230,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SIG stock opened at $78.64 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.52.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.59% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

