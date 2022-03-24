Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1454 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Briscoe Group’s previous final dividend of $0.12.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
