Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,040,680. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $72.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

In related news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

