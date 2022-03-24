British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Receives GBX 3,825 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,846.88 ($50.64).
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($55.29) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.66) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($40.81) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($49.37) to GBX 3,675 ($48.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.34) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
Shares of LON:BATS traded up GBX 71 ($0.93) on Monday, reaching GBX 3,262 ($42.94). The company had a trading volume of 3,755,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750,116. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($33.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.50). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,201.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,842.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.72 billion and a PE ratio of 11.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84.
British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
