British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Receives GBX 3,825 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,846.88 ($50.64).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($55.29) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.66) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($40.81) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($49.37) to GBX 3,675 ($48.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.34) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of LON:BATS traded up GBX 71 ($0.93) on Monday, reaching GBX 3,262 ($42.94). The company had a trading volume of 3,755,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750,116. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($33.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.50). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,201.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,842.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.72 billion and a PE ratio of 11.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a GBX 54.45 ($0.72) dividend. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

